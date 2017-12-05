Trending

Linkin Park share emotional live Crawling video

Linkin Park share live video of their classic track Crawling featuring Chester Bennington - taken from One More Light Live

A still from the video

Linkin Park have released a live video showing them performing their classic 2000 track Crawling with late frontman Chester Bennington.

It’s been taken from the band’s upcoming album One More Light Live, which is set to arrive on December 15. It will feature a total of 16 tracks, with Linkin Park dedicating the record to Bennington, who died in July this year at the age of 41.

The band say in a statement: “Chester was uniquely passionate, uncommonly generous, sensitive, optimistic, funny, and kind.

“With his voice, he turned pain into catharsis, authenticity into art, and passion into connection. His dedication to bringing these songs to life was triumphant.

“For those of you who attended this tour in person, we thank you. For those who could not, we hope this live album gives you a glimpse into how magical these shows were for the six of us.”

One More Light Live is now available for pre-order. View the cover art and tracklist below.

Linkin Park One More Light Live tracklist

  1. Talking To Myself
  2. Burn It Down
  3. Battle Symphony
  4. New Divide
  5. Invisible
  6. Nobody Can Save Me
  7. One More Light
  8. Crawling
  9. Leave Out All the Rest
  10. Good Goodbye (feat. Stormzy)
  11. What I’ve Done
  12. In The End
  13. Sharp Edges
  14. Numb
  15. Heavy
  16. Bleed It Out

Chester Bennington: March 20, 1976 - July 20, 2017