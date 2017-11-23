Linkin Park share Chester Bennington tribute show video recap

Linkin Park have shared a video recap of their emotional tribute concert in honour of Chester Bennington.

The show took place at the Hollywood Bowl late last month and saw the surviving members of Linkin Park joined onstage by artists including Korn’s Jonathan Davis, Avenged Sevenfold’s M Shadows, Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes, Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale and Blink-182 to honour the singer, who died in July at the age of 41.

The video features clips from throughout the concert and includes interviews with fans from across the world who made their way to Los Angeles to celebrate Bennington’s life and career.

Speaking about Bennington earlier this month, Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda said: “He was inspired by a wide range of singers at different points in his life, people like Dave Gahan, James Hetfield and Freddie Mercury. I would occasionally remind him that he was in that category, but he never agreed with me.

“He never acknowledged that he was, but in the past few months, dozens of artists have reached out publicly and privately to let us know what an inspiration Chester and the band have been. We’re just so very grateful.”

Linkin Park will release the One More Light Live album on December 15. Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Linkin Park One More Light Live tracklist

Talking To Myself Burn It Down Battle Symphony New Divide Invisible Nobody Can Save Me One More Light Crawling Leave Out All the Rest Good Goodbye (feat. Stormzy) What I’ve Done In The End Sharp Edges Numb Heavy Bleed It Out

