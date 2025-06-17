"We gotta leave some at the back for the party, baby!" Watch Linkin Park singer Emily Armstrong shave a fan's head live on stage at Rock For People festival

We've all been there: it's festival season, you haven't had time to get your traditional summer haircut before you set out to the big rock weekender of your choice, and now you're vexed that you're gonna have to bumble around the site all weekend not looking nearly as sharp as planned. What can you do?!

Well, one Linkin Park fan took matters into his own hands - or, rather, the hand's of the band's singer, Emily Armstrong - by holding up a sign asking for her to cut his hair during the nu metal legends' headline set at Czech festival Rock For People this past weekend.

Incredible, not only did Emily spot and react to the sign - she took him up on it, inviting the long-haired gent on stage before shaving him a nice, shiny new mullet.

"We gotta leave some at the back for the party, baby!" the singer jokes in footage you can watch via Metal Hammer below. Needless to say, Linkin Park's crowd lapped it up, and while we're not convinced Emily has an alternative career as a barber ahead of her should she ever need it, at least one fan now has a memory he'll cherish for life. Although we'd probably go and shave the rest of that off ASAP.

Linkin Park are currently in the middle of the European leg of their From Zero world tour, which is set to touch down at Wembley Stadium next Saturday, June 28. Support comes from fast-rising Canadian metalcore crew Spiritbox and genre-meshing rapper Jpegmafia.