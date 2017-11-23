Iron Maiden introduce Trooper Eddie to Legacy Of The Beast

Iron Maiden have introduced Trooper Eddie into their hit mobile game Legacy of The Beast.

It’s the latest version of the Maiden mascot to appear in the game, which also features Eddie in his cyborg, mummy, vampire, viking and samurai guises.

Earlier this month, the band announced the Legacy Of The Beast European tour, which has been inspired by the game and comic book of the same name.

The stage set design will feature “a number of different but interlocking ‘worlds’ with a setlist covering a large selection of 80s material with a handful of surprises from later albums.”

Iron Maiden manager Rod Smallwood says: “For this tour we decided to base the theme around the Legacy Of The Beast name, which suits our purposes perfectly by giving us scope to play a lot of 80s favourites and to get creative and have some fun, especially with Eddie!

“The game has always paid tribute to the recording and touring plans of the band with the timing, characters, worlds and even the launch of the PVP arena all having relevance to what the band were up to at any one time.

“With The Trooper a mainstay of our touring set list for many years now, I know our fans will finally love using Trooper Eddie in the game.

“He looks incredible and his special ability is one of the wildest things we have seen in the game so far.”

Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast, is available for free on Apple’s App Store and Google Play.

Find a list of Maiden’s 2018 tour dates below.

May 26: Tallinn Saku Arena,Estonia

May 28: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

Jun 01: Stockholm Tele2 Arena, Sweden

Jun 03: Trondheim Rocks Dahls Arena, Norway

Jun 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Jun 07: Solvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 09: Munich Rockavaria, Königsplatz, Germany

Jun 10: Hannover Expo Plaza, Germany

Jun 13: Berlin Waldbuhne, Germany

Jun 16: Florence Firenze Rocks, Italy

Jun 17: Nickelsdorf Novarock Festival, Austria

Jun 20: Prague Letnany Airport, Czech Republic

Jun 22: Dessel Graspop, Belgium

Jun 24: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 26: Geneva Arena, Switzerland

Jun 28: Sopron Volt Festival, Hungary

Jun 30: Freiburg Messegelaende, Germany

Jul 01: Arnhem Gelredome, Netherlands

Jul 05: Paris AccorsHotel Arena, France

Jul 09: Milan San Siro Ippodromo, Italy

Jul 10: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jul 13: Lisbon Altice Arena, Portugal

Jul 14: Madrid Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, Spain

Jul 17: Trieste Piazza Della Unita D’Italia, Italy

Jul 20: Athens Rockwave Festival, Greece

Jul 22: Plovdiv Hills Of Rock, Bulgaria

Jul 24: Zagreb Arena, Croatia

Jul 27: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Jul 31: Newcastle Radio Arena, UK

Aug 02: Belfast SSE Arena, UK

Aug 04: Aberdeen Exhibition & Conference Centre, UK

Aug 06: Manchester Arena, UK

Aug 07: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Aug 10: London O2 Arena, UK

