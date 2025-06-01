Watch Linkin Park thrill fans at UEFA Champions League final in Munich

Linkin Park performed at the pre-match festivities of the 2025 UEFA Champions League final in Germany on Saturday night (31 May).

The recently re-formed nu-metal icons performed The Emptiness Machine, In The End, Numb and Heavy Is The Crown at the Allianz Arena in Munich before French outfit Paris Saint-Germain thumped Italian giants Inter Milan 5-0.

While the performance was a hit with fans in the stadium and online, at least one prominent football pundit was less than impressed.

Dutch legend Marco van Basten said: "The Linkin Park performance was garbage, absolutely garbage. It's a disgrace that UEFA allows this."

While van Basten directly mentioned the band in his rant, it was seemingly aimed more at UEFA having a pre-match performance at all, rather than a comment on Linkin Park or the quality of their performance.

Linkin Park's huge world tour continues through to November. The full list of remaining dates is posted below.

Linkin Park - 2025 UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show by Pepsi - YouTube Watch On

Jun 12: Nisckelsdorf Novarock, Austria *

Jun 14: Hradec Kralove Rock For People, Czech Republic *

Jun 16: Hannover Heinz-Von-Heiden Arena, Germany ~

Jun 18: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany ~

Jun 20: Bern Bernexpo, Switzerland

Jun 24: Milan I-Days, Italy *

Jun 26: Arnhem Gelredome, Netherlands $

Jun 28: London Wembley Stadium, UK $&

Jul 01: Dusseldorf Merkur Spiel Arena, Germany ~&

Jul 03: Werchter Rock Werchter Festival, Belgium *

Jul 05: Gdynia Open’er Festival, Poland *

Jul 08: Frankfurt Deutsche Bank Park, Germany ~&

Jul 11: Paris Stade De France, France

Jul 29: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY +

Aug 01: Boston TD Garden, MA +

Aug 03: Newark Prudential Center, NJ +

Aug 06: Montreal Bell Centre, Canada +

Aug 08: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, Canada +

Aug 11: Chicago United Center, IL +

Aug 14: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI +

Aug 16: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA #

Aug 19: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA #

Aug 21: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN #

Aug 23: St Louis Enterprise Center, MO #

Aug 25: Milwaukee Fiserv Forum, WI #

Aug 27: Minneapolis Target Center, MN #

Aug 29: Omaha CHI Health Center, NE #

Aug 31: Kansas City T-Movile Center, MO #

Sep 03: Denver Ball Arena, CO #

Sep 06: Phoenix Footprint Center, AZ #

Sep 13: Los Angeles Dodger Stadium, CA !&

Sep 15: San Josa SAP Ceter, CA &

Sep 17: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA &

Sep 19: Portland Moda Center, OR &

Sep 21: Vancouver Rogers Arena, Canada &

Sep 24: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA &

Oct 26: Bogota TBA, Colombia

Oct 29: Lima TBA, Peru

Nov 01: Buenos Aires TBA, Argentina

Nov 05: Santiago TBA, Chile

Nov 08: Rio De Janeiro TBA, Brazil

Nov 10: São Paulo TVA, Brazil

Nov 13: Brasilia TBA, Brazil

Nov 15: Porto Alegre TVA, Brazil

Festival performance *

With Queens Of The Stone Age !

With Spiritbox $

With AFI =

With Architects ~

With Grandson ^

With Jean Dawson #

With Jpegmafia &

With Pvris +