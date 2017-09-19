Linkin Park pay tribute to Chester Bennington in One More Light video

Linkin Park have paid tribute to Chester Bennington in a new video for their track One More Light.

It was directed by the band’s Joe Hahn and videographer Mark Fiore and shows frontman Bennington, who died in July this year, backstage, meeting fans along with live concert footage.

In addition, Linkin Park have announced a special show in honour of Bennington at the Hollywood Bowl on October 27.

Hahn says: “It has been incredibly emotional to work on this, and especially to watch it. I feel that by doing it, we not only faced some of our biggest fears, but it enabled us to use our talents to bring some light to people who need it.

“As we move forward to the Hollywood Bowl show and beyond, I think about the people who connect with the band, outside and inside our circle. This video is a gesture of good will to the people who want that connection.”

The band’s Mike Shinoda adds: “One More Light was written with the intention of sending love to those who lost someone. We now find ourselves on the receiving end.

“In memorial events, art, videos, and images, fans all over the world have gravitated towards this song as their declaration of love and support for the band and the memory of our dear friend, Chester. We are so very grateful and can’t wait to see you again.”

The California concert will mark the first time the five members have played together since Bennington’s death – and they’ll be joined onstage by a number of artists to honour the singer throughout the show.

Linkin Park will contribute their fees from the event to Music For Relief’s One More Light Fund.

Ticket pre-sale begins today and will go on general sale from Friday, September 22, from the band’s official website.

