Linkin Park release lyric video for Good Goodbye

Linkin Park have released a lyric video for their new track Good Goodbye.

The song will feature on the band’s upcoming album One More Light which will launch on May 19 and follows the tracks Heavy and Battle Symphony.

Good Goodbye sees the band collaborate with Pusha T and Stormzy – with Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda revealing earlier this week how the chance to work with the UK grime artist came about.

He told the BBC: “We reached out when his album was still under wraps. His manager came back, he said Stormzy loved the idea and just asked us to be patient.

“Time went by and we thought we should move on and then right before we had to turn in our record, I got a message from his management saying, ‘Check your inbox.’”

Yesterday, it was revealed that Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington was in the studio with Lamb Of God guitarist Mark Morton working on a new project.

Linkin Park will head out on tour from next month in support of One More Light.

Linkin Park One More Light tracklist

Nobody Can Save Me Good Goodbye Talking To Myself Battle Symphony Invisible Heavy Sorry For Now Halfway Right One More Light Sharp Edges

May 06: Buenos Aires Maximus Festival, Argentina

May 09: Santiago Movistar Arena, Chile

May 11: Lima Estadio Nacional, Peru

May 13: Sao Paulo Maximum Festival, Brazil

Jun 09: Paris Download Festival, France

Jun 11: Prague Aerodrome Festival, Czech republic

Jun 14: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 15: Cracow Impact Festival, Poland

Jun 17: Monza I-Days Milano, Italy

Jun 18: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 22: Madrid Download Festival, Spain

Jun 23: Scheessel Hurricane Festival, Germany

Jun 27: Sopron Telekom Volt Festival, Hungary

Jun 28: Norrkoping Bravalla Festival, Sweden

Jul 01: Werchter Rock Werchter, Belgium

Jul 03: The O2, London

Jul 06: Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham

Jul 07: Arena, Manchester

