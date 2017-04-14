Linkin Park release lyric video for Good Goodbye

Linkin Park have released a lyric video for their new track Good Goodbye.
The song will feature on the band’s upcoming album One More Light which will launch on May 19 and follows the tracks Heavy and Battle Symphony.
Good Goodbye sees the band collaborate with Pusha T and Stormzy – with Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda revealing earlier this week how the chance to work with the UK grime artist came about.
He told the BBC: “We reached out when his album was still under wraps. His manager came back, he said Stormzy loved the idea and just asked us to be patient.
“Time went by and we thought we should move on and then right before we had to turn in our record, I got a message from his management saying, ‘Check your inbox.’”
Yesterday, it was revealed that Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington was in the studio with Lamb Of God guitarist Mark Morton working on a new project.
Linkin Park will head out on tour from next month in support of One More Light.
Linkin Park One More Light tracklist
- Nobody Can Save Me
- Good Goodbye
- Talking To Myself
- Battle Symphony
- Invisible
- Heavy
- Sorry For Now
- Halfway Right
- One More Light
- Sharp Edges
Linkin Park 2017 tour dates
May 06: Buenos Aires Maximus Festival, Argentina
May 09: Santiago Movistar Arena, Chile
May 11: Lima Estadio Nacional, Peru
May 13: Sao Paulo Maximum Festival, Brazil
Jun 09: Paris Download Festival, France
Jun 11: Prague Aerodrome Festival, Czech republic
Jun 14: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria
Jun 15: Cracow Impact Festival, Poland
Jun 17: Monza I-Days Milano, Italy
Jun 18: Clisson Hellfest, France
Jun 22: Madrid Download Festival, Spain
Jun 23: Scheessel Hurricane Festival, Germany
Jun 27: Sopron Telekom Volt Festival, Hungary
Jun 28: Norrkoping Bravalla Festival, Sweden
Jul 01: Werchter Rock Werchter, Belgium
Jul 03: The O2, London
Jul 06: Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham
Jul 07: Arena, Manchester