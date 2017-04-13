Avatar confirmed for Metal Hammer Golden Gods 2017

Avatar will play at this year’s Metal Hammer Golden Gods with Orange Amplification.
The Swedish outfit will perform at the 15th annual event at London’s IndigO2 at The O2 on Monday, June 12, which will be hosted by Fozzy frontman and WWE megastar Chris Jericho.
Metal Hammer editor Merlin Alderslade says: “When we confirmed that the Metal Hammer Golden Gods were back, we promised you a show – and few modern bands know how put on a show like Avatar.
“We can promise you won’t have seen anything quite like this. It’s gonna be wild!”
Earlier this week it was confirmed that Orange Goblin would kick-off the Golden Gods, which will be the biggest metal event of the year.
Voting is now underway with fans able to register their favourites by visiting the Metal Hammer Golden Gods website.
See the full list of nominations below.
Editorial-chosen awards include Riff Lord presented by Century Media, Defender Of The Faith presented by Orange Amplification, Album Of The Year, Icon, Inspiration, Spirit Of Hammer and The Golden God.
Metal Hammer Golden Gods full list of nominees
Best New Band
Zeal & Ardor
Venom Prison
Brutai
Puppy
Ocean Grove
Best Underground Band
Perturbator
Neurosis
Royal Thunder
Pallbearer
Anaal Nathrakh
Best UK Band
Bury Tomorrow
Architects
While She Sleeps
Tesseract
Orange Goblin
Best International Band presented by Nuclear Blast
Metallica
Opeth
Alter Bridge
Avenged Sevenfold
Korn
Breakthrough
Code Orange
Creeper
Oathbreaker
Ho99o9
Avatar
Best Live Band
Steel Panther
Letlive
Killswitch Engage
Mastodon
Ghost
Dimebag Darrell ‘Shredder’
Joel O’ Keeffe (Airbourne)
Kiko Loureiro (Megadeth)
Phil Manansala (Of Mice & Men)
Ben Bruce (Asking Alexandria)
Ben Weinman (The Dillinger Escape Plan)
Best Independent Label
Nuclear Blast
Cooking Vinyl
Deathwish
Season Of Mist
Basick
Game Of The Year
The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild
Overwatch
Mass Effect: Andromeda
Iron Maiden: The Legacy Of The Beast
Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
