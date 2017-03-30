Linkin Park announce UK dates

Linkin Park have announced three UK dates. They’ll play London, Manchester and Birmingham in July in support of new album One More Light, which is released on May 19.

Last month Linkin Park released Heavy, the first track to emerge from the new album. “There are songs that don’t specifically talk about situations,” said frontman Chester Bennington. “They talk about a frame of thinking.

“We’re trying to connect with people. We’re trying to make a record that has fucking stellar songs that people want to listen to all the time.”

Two weeks ago the band launched a lyric video for Battle Symphony. “Linkin Park fans know that with every album you never know what you’re going to get,” says Mike Shinoda, “and the style can change dramatically and different elements, different genres that we listen to might sit more in the forefront than others.”

Linkin Park 2017 dates (new UK dates in bold)

May 06: Buenos Aires Maximus Festival, Argentina

May 09: Santiago Movistar Arena, Chile

May 11: Lima Estadio Nacional, Peru

May 13: Sao Paulo Maximum Festival, Brazil

Jun 09: Paris Download Festival, France

Jun 11: Prague Aerodrome Festival, Czech republic

Jun 14: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 15: Cracow Impact Festival, Poland

Jun 17: Monza I-Days Milano, Italy

Jun 18: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 22: Madrid Download Festival, Spain

Jun 23: Scheessel Hurricane Festival, Germany

Jun 27: Sopron Telekom Volt Festival, Hungary

Jun 28: Norrkoping Bravalla Festival, Sweden

Jul 01: Werchter Rock Werchter, Belgium

Jul 03: The O2, London

Jul 06: Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham

Jul 07: Arena, Manchester

UK tickets are on-sale from 9am on Friday April 7, and are available from www.livenation.co.uk.

