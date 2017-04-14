2000 Trees festival add 12 more bands to 2017 bill

Another 12 bands have been added to this year’s 2000 Trees festival.

The UK event will take place at Upcote Farm near Gloucester and Cheltenham on July 6-8, with Mallory Knox, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes and Lower Than Atlantis co-headlining the three-day event with Nothing But Thieves and Slaves.

And today, it’s been announced that they’ll be joined by Deaf Havana, Spring King, Dave Hause & The Mermaid, Oathbreaker, Milk Teeth, Svalbard, Employed To Serve, Young Legionnaire, The Dirty Nil, Lemuria, Freeze The Atlantic and The Winter Passing.

Deaf Havana frontman James Veck-Gilodi says: “For us, 2000 Trees is one of the most important festivals in the UK. The lineup is always incredible and the setting is unlike anywhere else.

“We are extremely excited to be heading back as last time our drummer was having a baby and didn’t play with us so for him it will be an amazing first experience.”

He adds: “We’ve decided to play a set completely chosen by the fans. Choosing a set list is always hard because in order to fit the time allocated, we have to cut certain songs that we want to play. But this time around we will be playing exactly what people want to hear which kind of makes our life a bit easier.”

Festival organiser James Scarlett adds: “Deaf Havana enjoyed headlining 2000 Trees so much in 2015 that we’ve all been trying hard to work out a way to get them back at sunny Upcote Farm.

“So I’m massively excited to announce that they’ve agreed to do an intimate, fan voted set on our second stage, The Cave. It’s going to be very special indeed!”

Tickets for 2000 Trees are available directly through the festival’s website, while a full lineup of confirmed bands can be seen in the poster below.

