Watch Linkin Park lyric video for Battle Symphony

Linkin Park have released a lyric video for their new track Battle Symphony.

It features on the band’s upcoming album One More Light which will launch on May 19.

Battle Symphony follows Heavy from the follow-up to 2014’s The Hunting Party – a track which divided the Linkin Park fanbase because it signalled a change in the group’s musical direction.

Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda has explained the change – and says they had to expand their sound to challenge themselves.

He added: “We’ve always been about mixing styles. Hybrid Theory was the name of our band before we changed it to Linkin Park.

“Linkin Park fans know that with every album you never know what you’re going to get, and the style can change dramatically and different elements, different genres that we listen to might sit more in the forefront than others.”

Linkin Park have several shows scheduled for later this year across South America and Europe.

The One More Light cover

Linkin Park One More Light tracklist

Nobody Can Save Me Good Goodbye Talking To Myself Battle Symphony Invisible Heavy Sorry For Now Halfway Right One More Light Sharp Edges

May 06: Buenos Aires Maximus Festival, Argentina

May 09: Santiago Movistar Arena, Chile

May 11: Lima Estadio Nacional, Peru

May 13: Sao Paulo Maximum Festival, Brazil

Jun 09: Paris Download Festival, France

Jun 11: Prague Aerodrome Festival, Czech republic

Jun 14: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 15: Cracow Impact Festival, Poland

Jun 17: Monza I-Days Milano, Italy

Jun 18: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 22: Madrid Download Festival, Spain

Jun 23: Scheessel Hurricane Festival, Germany

Jun 27: Sopron Telekom Volt Festival, Hungary

Jun 28: Norrkoping Bravalla Festival, Sweden

Jul 01: Werchter Rock Werchter, Belgium

Teens react to Linkin Park

The 25 best Linkin Park songs