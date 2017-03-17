Watch Linkin Park lyric video for Battle Symphony

Linkin Park have released a lyric video for their new track Battle Symphony.
It features on the band’s upcoming album One More Light which will launch on May 19.
Battle Symphony follows Heavy from the follow-up to 2014’s The Hunting Party – a track which divided the Linkin Park fanbase because it signalled a change in the group’s musical direction.
Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda has explained the change – and says they had to expand their sound to challenge themselves.
He added: “We’ve always been about mixing styles. Hybrid Theory was the name of our band before we changed it to Linkin Park.
“Linkin Park fans know that with every album you never know what you’re going to get, and the style can change dramatically and different elements, different genres that we listen to might sit more in the forefront than others.”
Linkin Park have several shows scheduled for later this year across South America and Europe.
Linkin Park One More Light tracklist
- Nobody Can Save Me
- Good Goodbye
- Talking To Myself
- Battle Symphony
- Invisible
- Heavy
- Sorry For Now
- Halfway Right
- One More Light
- Sharp Edges
Linkin Park 2017 tour dates
May 06: Buenos Aires Maximus Festival, Argentina
May 09: Santiago Movistar Arena, Chile
May 11: Lima Estadio Nacional, Peru
May 13: Sao Paulo Maximum Festival, Brazil
Jun 09: Paris Download Festival, France
Jun 11: Prague Aerodrome Festival, Czech republic
Jun 14: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria
Jun 15: Cracow Impact Festival, Poland
Jun 17: Monza I-Days Milano, Italy
Jun 18: Clisson Hellfest, France
Jun 22: Madrid Download Festival, Spain
Jun 23: Scheessel Hurricane Festival, Germany
Jun 27: Sopron Telekom Volt Festival, Hungary
Jun 28: Norrkoping Bravalla Festival, Sweden
Jul 01: Werchter Rock Werchter, Belgium