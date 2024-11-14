Linkin Park announce enormous 2025 world tour, including a date at London’s 90,000-capacity Wembley Stadium

Linkin Park have announced a blockbuster world tour for 2025, including some of their biggest shows to date.

The California nu metal stars will play more than 50 shows on four continents from January to November 2025. Support will come from a who’s who of modern pop, rock and metal, namely Queens Of The Stone Age, Spiritbox, AFI, Architects, Grandson, Jean Dawson, Jpegmafia and Pvris. Dates and details are available below.

Tickets for North America go on general sale on November 21 at 12pm local time. Europe and UK tickets will be available from November 22 at 10am local time.

Singer/multi-instrumentalist Mike Shinoda comments: “Getting back out on the road has been incredible. The fans’ support is overwhelming, and we’re ready to take this energy even further around the world. From Zero is a new chapter for us, and we’re so excited to share it with everyone on a bigger scale.”

The tour, first teased by multiple venues on social media this week, will be in support of the band’s new album From Zero, out tomorrow, November 15. It’s received largely positive reviews pre-release, with Metal Hammer’s Merlin Alderslade awarding it four stars out of five and calling it “a genuinely great album worthy of their canon”.

The 2025 tour will be Linkin Park’s second global trek since they returned in September. The band previously put themselves on ice in 2017, following the death of longtime lead singer Chester Bennington that July. With their return, they played a secret show in Los Angeles and announced several dates around the world from September to November. This current tour finishes in São Paulo, Brazil, tomorrow.

Linkin Park now have Dead Sara’s Emily Armstrong on vocals and Colin Brittain on drums. Guitarist Brad Delson is in the band but absent from their live lineup, with Alex Feder replacing him onstage.

Armstrong’s appointment proved controversial once images of her at a Scientology gala surfaced online, followed by allegations that she’d supported Danny Masterson during a trial where the actor was convicted of raping two Jane Does. Armstrong expressed regret for her past support of Masterson in a statement, but did not say whether she is or has ever been a Scientologist.

Jan 31: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico

Feb 03: Guadalajara Estadio 3 De Marzo, Mexico

Feb 05: Monterrey Estadio Banorte, Mexico

Feb 11: Tokyo Saitama Super Arena, Japan

Feb 12: Tokyo Saitama Super Arena, Japan

Feb 16: Jakarta TBA, Indonesia

Apr 12: Las Vegas Sick New World, NV *

Apr 26: Austin Moody Center, TX ^

Apr 28: Tulsa BOK Center, OK ^

May 01: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI ^

May 03: Baltimore CFG Bank Arena, ND ^

May 06: Raleigh Lenovo Center, NC ^

May 08: Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena, SC ^

May 10: Columbus Sonic Temple, OH *

May 17: Daytona Welcome To Rockville, FL *

Jun 12: Nisckelsdorf Novarock, Austria *

Jun 14: Hradec Kralove Rock For People, Czech Republic *

Jun 16: Hannover Heinz-Von-Heiden Arena, Germany ~

Jun 18: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany ~

Jun 20: Bern Bernexpo, Switzerland

Jun 24: Milan I-Days, Italy *

Jun 26: Arnhem Gelredome, Netherlands $

Jun 28: London Wembley Stadium, UK $&

Jul 01: Dusseldorf Merkur Spiel Arena, Germany ~&

Jul 03: Werchter Rock Werchter Festival, Belgium *

Jul 05: Gdynia Open’er Festival, Poland *

Jul 08: Frankfurt Deutsche Bank Park, Germany ~&

Jul 11: Paris Stade De France, France

Jul 29: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY +

Aug 01: Boston TD Garden, MA +

Aug 03: Newark Prudential Center, NJ +

Aug 06: Montreal Bell Centre, Canada +

Aug 08: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, Canada +

Aug 11: Chicago United Center, IL +

Aug 14: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI +

Aug 16: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA #

Aug 19: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA #

Aug 21: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN #

Aug 23: St Louis Enterprise Center, MO #

Aug 25: Milwaukee Fiserv Forum, WI #

Aug 27: Minneapolis Target Center, MN #

Aug 29: Omaha CHI Health Center, NE #

Aug 31: Kansas City T-Movile Center, MO #

Sep 03: Denver Ball Arena, CO #

Sep 06: Phoenix Footprint Center, AZ #

Sep 13: Los Angeles Dodger Stadium, CA !&

Sep 15: San Josa SAP Ceter, CA &

Sep 17: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA &

Sep 19: Portland Moda Center, OR &

Sep 21: Vancouver Rogers Arena, Canada &

Sep 24: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA &

Oct 26: Bogota TBA, Colombia

Oct 29: Lima TBA, Peru

Nov 01: Buenos Aires TBA, Argentina

Nov 05: Santiago TBA, Chile

Nov 08: Rio De Janeiro TBA, Brazil

Nov 10: São Paulo TVA, Brazil

Nov 13: Brasilia TBA, Brazil

Nov 15: Porto Alegre TVA, Brazil

Festival performance *

With Queens Of The Stone Age !

With Spiritbox $

With AFI =

With Architects ~

With Grandson ^

With Jean Dawson #

With Jpegmafia &

With Pvris +