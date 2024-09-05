"It's good to see you again." Linkin Park introduce new vocalist Emily Armstrong at livestream concert, announce new album From Zero, new single The Emptiness Machine, world tour dates

Linkin Park returned to live action tonight, September 5, with a special livestreamed concert featuring Dead Sara frontwoman Emily Armstrong on vocals.

"This is a very special day for us," commented vocalist/guitarist Mike Shinoda early in the set, ahead of the Los Angeles band playing Crawling, the second single from the sextet's phenomenally successful debut album Hybrid Theory. As well as introducing Armstrong, the new-look band featured drummer Colin Brittain alongside Shinoda, Joe Hahn, and bassist Dave Farrell. Guitarist Brad Delson was missing from the livestream performance, but remains part of the band.

In a statement, the band say they found “a special kinship” with Armstong and Brittain.”

"This is fucking fun," commented Armstrong, as the band delivered their new single The Emptiness Machine and classic anthems including One Step Closer, Somewhere I Belong, Numb, What I've Done, In The End, Faint and more, before an excited hometown audience.

From Zero, the band's first album since 2017’s One More Light will be released on November 15 via Warners.

The album tracklist is:



1. From Zero (Intro)

2. The Emptiness Machine

3. Cut The Bridge

4. Heavy Is The Crown

5. Over Each Other

6. Casualty

7. Overflow

8. Two Faced

9. Stained

10. IGYEIH

11. Good Things Go



Watch the video for The Emptiness Machine below:

(Image credit: Linkin Park YouTube)

About his band's new era, Shinoda says in a statement, “Before Linkin Park, our first band name was Xero. This album title refers to both this humble beginning and the journey we’re currently undertaking. Sonically and emotionally, it is about past, present, and future—embracing our signature sound, but new and full of life. It was made with a deep appreciation for our new and longtime bandmates, our friends, our family, and our fans. We are proud of what Linkin Park has become over the years, and excited about the journey ahead.”



Armstrong tells Billboard, “There is so much to this band - this is a very, very important band to this world. And the integrity of the band was really helpful in keeping me grounded. There were so many of those moments where it was like, “Holy s–t,” when you talk about the size of the shows, stuff like that. I’m on cloud nine, but then it hits you that there’s a lot of work to be done.”



Linkin Park's From Zero livestream will be available to view on the band's social media for the next 24 hours.

The band have also announced their first world-wide live dates, starting with another hometown show on September 11 at the Kia Forum.

From Zero World Tour 2024

Sep 11: Los Angeles Kia Forum, United States

Sep 16: New York Barclays Center, United States

Sep 22: Hamburg Barclays Arena, Germany

Sep 24: London The O2, United Kingdom

Sep 28: Seoul INSPIRE Arena, South Korea

Nov 11: Bogota Coliseo Medplus, Colombia