Lindemann release stirring live video for Home Sweet Home

Lindemann have released the latest clip from their upcoming live album and film Live In Moscow. Home Sweet Home was shot at the city's VTB Arena in March 15 last year, at a gig tagged as "the great party before the global shutdown."

Previously the band have released clips of Allesfresser, Praise Abort and Blut from the show, which will be released on May 21 in a variety of formats, including DVD, Blu-ray, and a super deluxe box set limited to 4,000 copies including masks of the band's protagonists, Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann and co-conspirator Peter Tägtgren. There are also two vinyl versions: a standard black version, and a limited edition red vinyl variant.

Earlier this week the band announced that Live In Moscow will be shown in cinemas a day ahead of release, with screenings taking place in the UK, USA, Russia, Belarus, Ukraine and Australia on March 20. Screenings in Germany and Austria will continue throughout the summer. Venue details are available by registering at lindemann.film.

Live In Moscow is available to pre-order now.

Last November, Lindemann and Peter Tägtgren took to Facebook to announce that the live DVD would be the final project from the band.

The statement read, "Till Lindemann and Peter Tägtgren end their collaboration on 'Lindemann'!

"As Till Lindemann and Peter Tägtgren confirm today, the two artists have ended their collaboration on the project 'Lindemann'. Both will be pursuing their own plans in the future.

"Till Lindemann will be active under the name 'Lindemann' within a new set up in the future."

Earlier this month Lindemann has released a solo single, Любимый город, aka ‘beloved town’, sung entirely in Russian. He's is due to play his debut solo show at Germany's Wacken Festival this year, performing on the new "Wacken Wednesday" on July 28 alongside Clawfinger and Varang Nord.