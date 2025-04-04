Lynyrd Skynyrd announce live album recorded at Gary Rossington's star-studded final show

Southern rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd are releasing a live album recorded at late founding guitarist Gary Rossington's final live show.

Celebrating 50 Years - Live At The Ryman was recorded at the Ryman Theater in Nashville in November 2022 on the band's Big Wheels Keep On Turnin' Tour, just five months before Rossington's death at 71.

At the Ryman, Rossington joined the band for the sixth song of the set, That Smell, and remained onstage until the encore, Freebird. Other guests on the night included rapper and singer Jelly Roll – who can be seen in the video for Tuesday's Gone, the first single from the album – as well as Marcus King, John Osborne (The Brothers Osborne), Brent Smith (Shinedown), and Donnie Van Zant (Van Zant and .38 Special).

The album, which will be released via Frontiers srl on June 27, will be available on 2CD/DVD, Blu-Ray and double LP. The DVD and Blu-ray editions will also include a documentary, Celebrating 50 Years of Lynyrd Skynyrd. Full tracklist below.

Pre-orders are available now.

Lynyrd Skynyrd's 50th anniversary tour is currently on the road in the US, and reaches the UK in July. Support at the UK shows comes from Blackberry Smoke. Full dates below.

YouTube YouTube
Watch On

Lynyrd Skynyrd: Celebrating 50 Years - Live At The Ryman tracklist

1. What’s Your Name
2. Workin' for MCA (ft. John Osborne)
3. You Got That Right
4. I Know A Little
5. Down South Jukin
6. That Smell
7. Cry for the Bad Man
8. Saturday Night Special (ft. Marcus King)
9. Tuesday’s Gone (ft. Jelly Roll)
10. Red White and Blue (ft. Donnie Van Zant)
11. Simple Man (ft. Brent Smith)
12. Gimme Three Steps
13. Call Me the Breeze
14. Sweet Home Alabama
15. Freebird
16. Celebrating 50 Years of Lynyrd Skynyrd Documentary

Lynyrd Skynyrd: 50th Anniversary Tour 2025

Apr 05: Livingston Rock The Country, LA
Apr 06: Georgetown Two Step Inn 2025, TX
Apr 26: Greenback Rock The Country - Knoxville, TN
May 03: Poplar Bluff Rock The Country - Poplar Bluff, MO
May 30: Atlantic City Ocean Casino Resort, NJ
May 31: West York Rock The Country - York, PA 2025, PA
Jun 14: Hastings Rock The Country, MI
Jun 20: Eau Claire Summer Jam 2025, WI

Jun 27: Barcelona Rock Fest, Spain
Jun 29: Ferrara Summer Festival, Italy
Jun 30: Munich Tollwood, Germany
Jul 02: Breisach am Rheim Onot & Rock Festival, Germany
Jul 04: Halle Freilichtbühne Peißnitz, Germany
Jul 05: Bonn Kunstrasen Bonn Gronau, Germany
Jul 07: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic
Jul 08: St Pölten Vaz, Austria
Jul 10: Paris Zénith de Paris - La Villette, France
Jul 12: Bad Mergentheim Residenzschloss Mergentheim, Germany
Jul 13: Berlin Zitadelle Spandau, Germany
Jul 15: Manchester AO Arena, UK
Jul 16: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK
Jul 18: Brighton Centre, UK
Jul 19: London OVO Arena, UK

Aug 01: Saratoga Mountain Winery, CA
Aug 02: Las Vegas Pearl Concert Theater, NV
Aug 03: Highland Yaamava' Theater, CA
Aug 09: West Allis Wisconsin State Fair Park, WI
Aug 11: Des Moines Iowa State Fairgrounds, IA
Aug 14: Airway Heights BECU Live, WA
Aug 29: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Sep 10: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB
Sep 11: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB
Sep 12: Saskatoon SaskTel Centre, SK
Sep 13: Winnipeg Canada Life Centre, MB
Sep 18: Oshawa Tribute Communities Centre, ON
Sep 19: Niagara Falls Fallsview Casino, ON
Sep 20: Laval Place Bell, QC
Sep 22: Moncton Avenir Centre, NB
Sep 23: Halifax Scotiabank Centre, NS
Sep 25: St. John’s Mary Brown’s Centre, NL

Oct 04: Winnsboro Field & Stream Festival, SC

Tickets are on sale now.

