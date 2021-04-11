Lindemann launch predictably gonzoid live video for Praise Abort

Lindemann, The Rammstein side project named for frontman Till Lindemann in partnership with Pain and Hypocrisy's Peter Tägtgren, have released a live video for Praise Abort, taken from the band's upcoming Live In Moscow DVD.

The clip was filmed on March 15 last year at Moscow's VTB Arena shortly before lockdown led to the cancellation of the last three dates of Lindemann's Russian tour in Perm, Kazan and Voronez.

The video features the band onstage dressed in grubby monochrome, with Till Lindemann kicking over mic stands, animated pigs with glow-in-the-dark eyes, a guitar adorned by the single word 'anus', and camera angles that should come with a seasickness warning.

Last month, a clip of Lindemann performing Allesfresser from the Moscow set was released.

Live In Moscow will be released on May 21 in a variety of formats, including DVD, Blu-ray, a deluxe CD and Blu-ray edition, a super deluxe box set limited to 4,000 copies, and two vinyl versions: a standard black version, and a limited edition red vinyl variant.

Last November, Lindemann and Peter Tägtgren took to Facebook to announce that the live DVD would be the final project from the band.

The statement read, "Till Lindemann and Peter Tägtgren end their collaboration on 'Lindemann'!

"As Till Lindemann and Peter Tägtgren confirm today, the two artists have ended their collaboration on the project 'Lindemann'. Both will be pursuing their own plans in the future.

"Till Lindemann will be active under the name 'Lindemann' within a new set up in the future."

Till Lindemann is due to play his debut solo show at Germany's Wacken Festival this year, performing on the new "Wacken Wednesday" on July 28 alongside Clawfinger and Varang Nord. Tickets for Wacken Wednesday are only available to those who already hold a Wacken Open Air 2021 ticket, and the festival is sold out.

Live in Moscow tracklist

1: Skills In Pills

2: Lady Boy

3: Fat

4: Frau & Mann

5: Ich Weiss Es Nicht

6: Allesfresser

7: Knebel

8: Home Sweet Home

9: Cowboy

10: Golden Shower

11: Blut

12: Platz Eins

13: Praise Abort

14: Fish On

15: Ach So Gern

16: Gummi

17: Steh Auf