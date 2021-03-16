Watch Till Lindemann's cake tossing frenzy from Live In Moscow film

Lindemann, The Rammstein side project named for frontman Till Lindemann in partnership with Swedish producer and multi-instrumentalist Peter Tägtgren, have released the first footage from their upcoming Live In Moscow DVD.

In the clip, filmed on March 15 last year at the Russian Capital's VTB Arena, Lindemann and the other band members can be seen throwing cakes into the audience during their performance of Allesfresser, interspersed with clips of Till Lindemann gorging on pasta and milk.

Last November, Lindemann and Peter Tägtgren took to Facebook to announce that the upcoming DVD would be the final project from the band.

The statement read, "Till Lindemann and Peter Tägtgren end their collaboration on 'Lindemann'!

"As Till Lindemann and Peter Tägtgren confirm today, the two artists have ended their collaboration on the project 'Lindemann'. Both will be pursuing their own plans in the future.

"Till Lindemann will be active under the name 'Lindemann' within a new set up in the future."

Meanwhile, Ramstein keyboard gimp Flake Lorenz confirmed that the band have spent the past few months recording a brand new album.

“The fact that we couldn't perform live increased our creativity,” he told Motor.de. “We had more time to think of new things and less distraction. As a result, we recorded an album that we hadn't planned on."

Live in Moscow is released on May 21, and it available to pre-order now.

Live In Moscow tracklist

01. Skills In Pills

02. Lady Boy

03. Fat

04. Frau & Mann

05. Ich Weiss Es Nicht

06. Allesfresser

07. Knebel

08. Home Sweet Home

09. Cowboy

10. Golden Shower

11. Blut

12. Platz Eins

13. Praise Abort

14. Fish On

15. Ach So Gern

16. Gummi

17. Steh Auf