Limp Bizkit's Break Stuff tops Billboard chart 25 years after release

Limp Bizkit's classic Break Stuff is at number one on the Billboard Hard Rock Songs Chart 25 years after it was released as a single.

The track first appeared on the nu-metal group's 1999 second album Significant Other and released as a single in 2000 when it peaked at number 14 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay Chart and number 19 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Chart.

It has gone on to become one of the band's defining tracks and was named as the their best song ever by Metal Hammer in 2022.

The star-studded video won the MTV Video Music Award for Best Rock Video in 2000. It can be viewed below.

The video features cameos from Korn's Jonathan Davis, Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and actor Alec Baldwin.

It helped establish Limp Bizkit as pop culture heavyweights, moving beyond the realms of music stardom, and became a metal club staple.

Limp Bizkit's music has seen a spike in streaming numbers since the death of bass player Sam Rivers on October 18 at the age of 48.

His passing was marked by a statement from his heartbroken bandmates who said: "Today we lost our brother. Our bandmate. Our heartbeat.

"Sam Rivers wasn’t just our bass player – he was pure magic. The pulse beneath every song, the calm in the chaos, the soul in the sound.

"From the first note we ever played together, Sam brought a light and a rhythm that could never be replaced. His talent was effortless, his presence unforgettable, his heart enormous.

"We shared so many moments – wild ones, quiet ones, beautiful ones – and every one of them meant more because Sam was there.

"He was a once-in-a-lifetime kind of human. A true legend of legends. And his spirit will live forever in every groove, every stage, every memory."