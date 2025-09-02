Mastodon members join The March Of Brent Hinds in Atlanta to celebrate life of late ex-guitarist

Members of Mastodon were part of a march celebrating the life of the band’s ex-guitarist/vocalist Brent Hinds on Sunday (August 31).

Hinds, who co-founded Mastodon in 2000 and parted ways with the sludge metal band in March, died in a traffic accident in his adopted hometown of Atlanta at the age of 51 on August 20.

A celebration of the guitarist’s life was scheduled to take place in Atlanta, and new video footage shared on social media by Mastodon drummer/vocalist Brann Dailor shows himself and guitarist Bill Kelliher taking part.

Dailor posted the footage on Monday (September 1) and put in the caption that “hundreds” walked the streets of Atlanta in Hinds’ memory, which “block[ed] traffic” and “took over the streets”.

He wrote in full: “The March Of Brent Hinds started at [local restaurant] El Myr and took over the streets, blocking traffic as hundreds of us walked together. The march ended at the Star Bar, where they were spinning the best of Brent.

“It was a beautiful start to a day filled with music, laughter, tears, and memories that will stay with us forever.”

Dailor tagged multiple bands, friends and Atlanta businesses in the post, but not Mastodon bassist/vocalist Troy Sanders, who doesn’t have a social media presence. It’s unclear whether or not Sanders took part in the march.

Dailor previously paid tribute to Hinds at Mastodon’s first concert following his death, held at the Alaska State fair on August 22.

The drummer said in part: “We lost somebody very special to us yesterday. Brent Hinds, 25 years with us as our guitar player, one of the most creative, beautiful people that we've ever come across in this world, tragically left us. Very, very unfortunate.”

Several other bands and musicians paid tribute to Hinds in the days after his death, including Queens Of The Stone Age, Zakk Wylde, Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash, Opeth frontman Mikael Åkerfeldt and Garbage’s Shirley Manson.