Limp Bizkit bass player Sam Rivers dead at 48

Limp Bizkit are mourning the death of bass player Sam Rivers who passed away today (October 18) at the age of 48.

Rivers' death was confirmed by a statement from the band, who say theiy have lost their "heartbeat".

The statement reads: "Today we lost our brother. Our bandmate. Our heartbeat.

"Sam Rivers wasn’t just our bass player – he was pure magic. The pulse beneath every song, the calm in the chaos, the soul in the sound.

"From the first note we ever played together, Sam brought a light and a rhythm that could never be replaced. His talent was effortless, his presence unforgettable, his heart enormous.

"We shared so many moments – wild ones, quiet ones, beautiful ones – and every one of them meant more because Sam was there.

"He was a once-in-a-lifetime kind of human. A true legend of legends. And his spirit will live forever in every groove, every stage, every memory."

No cause of death has been announced.

Rivers had faced serious health challenges over the years. He battled liver disease which was brought on by alcohol abuse and later underwent a successful liver transplant.

Rivers was born in Jacksonville, Florida, on September 2, 1977 which is also where he met Fred Durst and the pair were founding members of Limp Bizkit.

The bassist stepped away from the band a few times over the course of his career, including during his bout with liver disease, but always returned. He features on all of the band's six studio albums and even played guitar on Results May Vary as guitarist Wes Borland had left the group at the time.

The band's DJ, DJ Lethal, released his own statement, saying: "We love you Sam Rivers. Please respect the family’s privacy at this moment.

"Give Sam his flowers and play Sam Rivers bass lines all day! We are in shock. Rest in power my brother ! You will live on through your music and the lives you helped save with your music, charity work and friendships.

"We are heartbroken. Enjoy every millisecond of life. It’s not guaranteed."