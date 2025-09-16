The world of metal pays tribute to At The Gates frontman Tomas Lindberg

Tributes have been paid to At The Gates frontman Tomas Lindberg, whose death at the age of 52 has been confirmed.

"Tomas passed away this morning following complications related to his ongoing cancer treatment," wrote the band.

"Despite intensive medical efforts, his life could not be saved.

"Tomas - You were an inspiration to us all. A true friend, both compassionate and sympathetic. You will always be remembered for your generosity and your creative spirit.

"You will be eternally missed."

Opeth (Mikael Åkerfeldt): "I first met with Tomas in the early 90s when Opeth had a show (our second show ever) in Gothenbourg. Appearing on the bill was (I believe) ourselves, Therion and a minor arsenal of bands with period names such as Mega-slaughter, Sarcazm, Desercrator. Also appearing was a band with a yet more curious name, At The Gates.

"We made our way from Stockholm to be greeted at the GBG central station by none other than Tomas Lindberg himself. He looked ragged and…untamed? Long frizzy blonde hair, huge blonde/ginger beard. An intimidating character in appearance, yet incredibly kind and welcoming in person.

"At The Gates blew my mind that night. Their music was unlike anything I’d heard, and the performance a study in controlled technical violence. Yet with soaring melancholic melodies. I feel tempted to use the term ”progressive” here, although I doubt I knew what that meant at the time.

"As a frontman, Tomas was just beyond anything I’d seen. He was awesome, plain and simple. Wild! He appeared so immersed in the music that it seemed to take utter and complete control of him. It was a joy to see (and hear), and from that day ATG became one of my favourite bands.

"We’d run into each other now and then over the years. Intellectually, he seemed to be a step above and beyond your generic metal musician. You could talk to Tomas about anything. Perhaps his job as a teacher played a role, I don’t know, but he had a keen ear to whatever topic was brought up.

"Tomas, my friend. You were a pioneering musician. A fantastic frontman and singer. A lovely human being! You’ve always had my endless respect. A respect that will flow effortlessly, even now that you’re no longer with us."

Napalm Death (Shane Embury): "Malmo, Sweden, 1989. A young man in the front row, demanding we play Siege of Power. Who is this man?, I thought. Tomas Lindberg it was, and on that day our friendship began and blossomed and matured and matured.

"Yes, we made great music together, but it’s those conversations we had in between the travelling and playing that really mattered. We would talk about many things, trying to make sense of our world. A great sense of humour and empathy towards others, and quietly sensitive, I felt, behind it all.

"I will fucking miss you, mate. I already am. Heartbroken. Sincere condolences to his family and band members. RIP Tompa.

Cradle Of Filth (Dani Filth): "It’s with a very grave heart that I acknowledge the untimely passing of extreme metal vocalist Tomas Lindberg.

"Such a genuinely nice person and author of one of the best melodic death metal albums ever, At The Gates’ epic Slaughter Of The Soul.

"Tomas and I first toured together back in 1994, which, along with headliners Anathema, was Cradle’s first real foray into Europe on a tour bus.

"Tomas taught a young fledgling me a lot about being a vocalist and looking after your voice on this tour, and I feel I will be ever indebted to his kindness, as well as his extensive musical output.

"Rest in peace, old friend. Only the dead are smiling."

Avatar: "We are devastated to learn about Tomas Lindberg’s passing. His work in and outside of At The Gates has not only provided us with endless inspiration and aspirations, but, more than anything, his music has provided us with some of the best times of our lives.

"There is no conversation about the Gothenburg sound, of all the things our corner of the world has become known for in music, that doesn’t include Tompa. His influence will continue to be felt all over the world, for all time.

"Thank you Tompa. Whenever there is red in the sky, we will thank you for what you gave to all of us. Our thoughts are with Tomas’ near and dear ones, inside and outside of the music world."

Exodus: "Exodus send our deepest condolences to At The Gates for the loss of Tomas Lindberg. A friend to the band, legend, pioneer. He will be deeply missed."

Gary Holt: "What a loss, what a legend, and what a great person. RIP Tomas Lindberg, OG legend. Sad day for sure, time to crank some At The Gates. You will be missed, bro."

Preaceville Records: "We extend our condolences upon hearing of the passing of At The Gates’ Tomas Lindberg, our deepest sympathies to those near and dear. Greatly gifted writer, fiercest of vocalists making an indelible mark on Death Metal forever, gone too soon to 'join with the pulse of the universe'"

Mono: "We're saddened to hear about the passing of Tomas Lindberg from At The Gates today. When he curated Roadburn Festival in 2019, he kindly invited us to perform and we became friends. Thank you for the love, and our sincere condolences go to his family and loved ones. ATG forever."

Unearth: "RIP Tomas Lindberg. Without him and At The Gates, metal would not sound the same. His influence on heavy music is timeless, shaping the NWOAHM and metalcore we play today. Unearth is forever grateful. Condolences to his bandmates, friends and family."

Malevolent Creation: "Rest In Peace Tomas 'Tompa' Lindberg. Another Death Metal Legend gone too soon. Great human being and vocalist."

Caliban: "RIP Tomas Lindberg of At The Gates. A founding father. A visionary. Thank you for everything. Without you, we would not exist."

Bleeding Through: "We have lost an absolute legend. Tomas Lindberg and his music were a huge inspiration for not only BT but to all modern metal/metalcore bands. His wild and aggressive voice just changed the game. He will be dearly missed. Let his music live on forever. RIP brother."

Voivod: "We are heartbroken to learn that Tomas 'Tompa' Lindberg has left us. A pioneer whose voice shaped a generation. We were honoured to share a split 7″ together in 2015 (We Are Connected/ Language of the Dead).

"Our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the At The Gates camp. RIP Tompa."

King Diamond (Andy La Rocque): "Heartbreaking news, very sad indeed to hear about the passing of At The Gates singer Tompa, R.I.P. So unique, never forgotten."

Baest: "We’re absolutely gutted to learn that the legendary Tomas Lindberg has passed away. Tomas and At The Gates has inspired a lot of bands, and BAEST are no exception. RIP Tompa."

Atheist (Kelly Shaefer): "Tomas and I shared a memorable experience at 70k of Metal 2020, wholeheartedly enjoying the Exodus set after indulging in a many drinks. We exchanged stories and had discussed potential tour plans. What a phenomenal experience that would have been.

"Your untimely passing is deeply distressing. I find solace in the fact that you are no longer in pain, my friend. But 52 years was far too brief. Rest in peace, Tomas Lindberg. My sympathies extend to the remaining members of At the Gates. And to his family."