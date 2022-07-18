Limp Bizkit cancel UK and European tour over “personal health concerns”

Limp Bizkit have cancelled their UK and European tour due to ’“personal health concerns” involving singer Fred Durst.

The singer released a statement on Sunday announcing the cancellation: “For personal health concerns and based on medical advice given by my personal physician to take an immediate break from touring, Limp Bizkit will sadly have to postpone their 2022 UK and European tour.

“We truly apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to our loyal fans, promoters and support staff. Stand by for further news. Sincerely, Fred & Limp Bizkit.”

Durst also posted a video message elaborating on the reasons for cancelling the tour.

"In preparation for the 2022 summer tour in UK and Europe, I have decided to do some tests to make sure I'm in good physical condition and everything's okay. And to my surprise, my doctor has decided to send me a letter telling me he would not like me to tour at this time and to stay close by to do some more tests.

“And that being said, this was very unexpected news and I'm so sorry and I look forward to making it up to you as soon as possible. And I can only thank you so much for your support. And I truly am grateful for everyone who was going to take their time out of their busy lives and come see Limp Bizkit perform this summer. And I look forward to making that up to you as soon as possible and I'm definitely already trying to think of ways to do that.”

Durst added that he was “already working on something to make it up to everyone in the UK and all over Europe.”

The tour, in support of 2021’s comeback album Still Sucks, was due to begin in Sweden on August 1, before reaching the UK in early September.