Limp Bizkit announce summer US club tour, with support from Spiritbox

Limp Bizkit have announced a short US club tour for the summer.



Fred Durst’s nu-metal troupe launch their run at Chicago’s 1,100 capacity Metro club on July 29, and will finish up at the 3,800 capacity Palladium in Los Angeles on August 24. Support on all dates will come from rising stars Spiritbox.



The Bizkit Box tour, as we’ve decided to call it (although the official title is The Limited Last Minute Post Pandemic Popup Party), will visit:



JUL 29: Chicago Metro, IL

AUG 02: Clive Horizon Event Center, IO

AUG 05: Wallingford The Dome at Oakdale, CON

AUG 06: Asbury Park Stone Pony Summer Stage, NY

AUG 09: Buffalo Rapids Theatre, NY

AUG 12 Gilford Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH

AUG 13: New York Irving Plaza, NY

AUG 15: Huntington The Paramount, NY

AUG 16: Norfolk The NorVa, VA

AUG 19: Lincoln Centennial Mall & Street, NE

AUG 21: Austin Stubb’s Waller Creek and Amphitheater, TX

AUG 24: Los Angeles Palladium, CA



Limp Bizkit are also booked to make rather more high profile appearances at this summer’s Lollapalooza, Rocklahoma and Aftershock festivals in the US.

