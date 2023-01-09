Leprous share new live-in-the-studio video for On Hold

Norwegian proggers Leprous have shred a new 'live-in-the-studio' video for Hold On, which you can watch below.

The new clip is the band's very first of its kind and was recorded and mixed by Thomas Wang at Urban Sound Studios and the video clip was directed by Troll Toftenes.

“For the first time we chose to release a live recording/video from the studio,"the band state. "We decided to do this in order to capture and show a Leprous song in more detail and so allow the fans to get even more into our vibe. This footage was collected as a part of our latest rehearsals before our ambitious European tour taking place February 1st until March 18th. We are looking forward to seeing you all soon...”

Leprous will release a special 'tour edition' of most recent album Aphelion through InsideOut Music on February 23. The new album features the original album, released in 2021, the two initial bonus-tracks as well as a separate, brand-new live bonus disc of six tracks running to 40 minutes, which were recorded this year during the first leg of the Aphelion touring campaign at Motocultor Festival in France and in Berlin, Germany.

The additional new live tracks will also become available separately as limited transparent light blue LP on a 180g vinyl edition entitled Live 2022, to be released on May 5 via InsideOutMusic.

Leprous will tour Europe and the UK throughout February and March in support of Aphelion with both Monuments and Kalandra as supports.

The Aphelion (Tour Edition) release will be available both as limited 2CD digipak and as digital album. You can see the art for this and Live 2022 below.

Pre-order Aphelion (Tour Edition) and Live 2022.