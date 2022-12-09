Leprous to release Aphelion tour edition and new live album

Norwegian proggers Leprous have announced they will release a special 'tour edition' of most recent album Aphelion through InsideOut Music on February 23.

The new album features the original Aphelion album, released in 2021, its two initial bonus-tracks as well as a separate, brand-new live bonus disc of six tracks running to 40 minutes, which were recorded this year during the first leg of the Aphelion touring campaign at Motocultor Festival in France and in Berlin, Germany.

The additional new live tracks will also become available separately as limited transparent light blue LP on a 180g vinyl edition entitled Live 2022, to be released on May 5 via InsideOutMusic.

Leprous will tour Europe and the UK throughout February and March in support of Aphelion with both Monuments and Kalandra as supports.

The Aphelion (Tour Edition) release will be available both as limited 2CD digipak and as digital album.

Pre-order Aphelion (Tour Edition) and Live 2022.

(Image credit: Kscope)

Leprous: Aphelion Tour Edition

CD1 – Album & Bonus Tracks

1. Running Low

2. Out Of Here

3. Silhouette

4. All The Moments

5. Have You Ever?

6. The Silent Revelation

7. The Shadow Side

8. On Hold

9. Castaway Angels

10. Nighttime Disguise

11. A Prophecy To Trust * Bonus Track

12. Acquired Taste (Live 2021) * Bonus Track

CD2 – Live Tracks (40:04):

1. Out Of Here (Live At Motocultor 2022) (04:22)

2. From The Flame (Live At Motocultor 2022) (04:01)

3. Below (Live At Motocultor 2022) (06:04)

4. The Price (Live At Motocultor 2022) (05:36)

5. Nighttime Disguise (Live In Berlin 2022) (07:39)

6. The Sky Is Red (Live In Berlin 2022) (12:22)