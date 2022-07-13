Leprous announce lengthy European tour for Aphelion

Norwegian proggers Leprous have announced a lengthy European tour in support of their most recent album Aphelion for February and March 2023, which includes dates in London, Glasgow, Bristol and Manchester. Support will come from atmospheric Norwegian quartet Kalandra.
Aphelion, which Prog called "utterly fearless", was released in August last year but the band were already committed to a 20th anniversary tour celebrating their entire career when they toured at the end of 2021. They also have a strong of summer festival dates and an upcoming US tour with Wheel and Apocalyptica in September.
"Finally we get to do the full Aphelion tour in Europe,"the band exclaim "We're visiting a big part of the continent this time, and can't wait to be back on the road in Europe for this massive run!"
Leprous Aphelion 2023 tour dates:
Feb 1: SWE Gothenburg Pustervik
Feb 2: DEN Copenhagen Pumpehuset
Feb 3: GER Hamburg Gruenspan
Feb 4: GER Cologne Essigfabrik
Feb 5: NED Utrecht Tivoli Ronda
Feb 7: UK London 02 Shepherds Bush Empire
Feb 8: UK Glasgow Slay
Feb 9: UK Manchester 02 Ritz
Feb 10: UK Bristol SWX
Feb 12: FRA Paris Salle de Pleyel
Feb 13: LUX Esch Rockhal
Feb 14: FRA Lille Le Splendid
Feb 15: FRA Rouen Le 106
Feb 16: FRA La Roche-sur-Yon Quai M
Feb 17: FRA Bordeaux Rock School Barbey
Feb 18: FRA Toulouse Metronum
Feb 20: POR Porto Hard Club
Feb 21: POR Lisbon Ao Vivo
Feb 23: SPA Madrid La Riviera
Feb 24: SPA Barcelona Apolo
Feb 25: FRA Nimes La Paloma
Feb 26: SWI Lausanne Les Docks
Feb 28: SLO Ljubljana Kino Siska
Mar 5: HUN Budapest Barba Negra
Mar 7: SLOV Bratislava Majestic
Mar 8: CZE Prague Palac Akropolis
Mar 11: POL Wroclaw A2
Mar 17: SWE Stockholm Fryshuset Klubben
Mar 18: NOR Oslo Sentrum Scene