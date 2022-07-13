Leprous announce lengthy European tour for Aphelion

Norwegian proggers Leprous have announced a lengthy European tour in support of their most recent album Aphelion for February and March 2023, which includes dates in London, Glasgow, Bristol and Manchester. Support will come from atmospheric Norwegian quartet Kalandra.

Aphelion, which Prog called "utterly fearless", was released in August last year but the band were already committed to a 20th anniversary tour celebrating their entire career when they toured at the end of 2021. They also have a strong of summer festival dates and an upcoming US tour with Wheel and Apocalyptica in September.

"Finally we get to do the full Aphelion tour in Europe,"the band exclaim "We're visiting a big part of the continent this time, and can't wait to be back on the road in Europe for this massive run!"

Leprous Aphelion 2023 tour dates:

Feb 1: SWE Gothenburg Pustervik

Feb 2: DEN Copenhagen Pumpehuset

Feb 3: GER Hamburg Gruenspan

Feb 4: GER Cologne Essigfabrik

Feb 5: NED Utrecht Tivoli Ronda

Feb 7: UK London 02 Shepherds Bush Empire

Feb 8: UK Glasgow Slay

Feb 9: UK Manchester 02 Ritz

Feb 10: UK Bristol SWX

Feb 12: FRA Paris Salle de Pleyel

Feb 13: LUX Esch Rockhal

Feb 14: FRA Lille Le Splendid

Feb 15: FRA Rouen Le 106

Feb 16: FRA La Roche-sur-Yon Quai M

Feb 17: FRA Bordeaux Rock School Barbey

Feb 18: FRA Toulouse Metronum

Feb 20: POR Porto Hard Club

Feb 21: POR Lisbon Ao Vivo

Feb 23: SPA Madrid La Riviera

Feb 24: SPA Barcelona Apolo

Feb 25: FRA Nimes La Paloma

Feb 26: SWI Lausanne Les Docks

Feb 28: SLO Ljubljana Kino Siska

Mar 5: HUN Budapest Barba Negra

Mar 7: SLOV Bratislava Majestic

Mar 8: CZE Prague Palac Akropolis

Mar 11: POL Wroclaw A2

Mar 17: SWE Stockholm Fryshuset Klubben

Mar 18: NOR Oslo Sentrum Scene

Get tickets.