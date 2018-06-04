Leprous release brand new single Golden Prayers

Leprous have released a brand new digital single, Golden Prayers.
The song was not included on the Norwegian band’s 2017 album, Malina.
"It's very exciting for us to finally release Golden Prayers,” say the band. “It was recorded together with the Malina material, but we felt it worked better as a standalone tune than on the actual album. So we saved it until now. Enjoy!"
The band recently announced a European tour with Icelandic outfit Agent Fresco. “We simply can’t wait to go on tour with this package again, visiting lots of great places in Europe!” they said.
Find a list of the tour dates below.
Leprous and Agent Fresco 2018 European tour dates
Sep 03: Nürnberg Hirsch, Germany
Sep 04: Kosice Collosseum, Slovakia
Sep 07: Sofia Mixtape 5, Bulgaria
Sep 08: Athens Fuzz Club, Greece
Sep 12: Bratislava Majestic, Slovakia
Sep 13: Brno Melodka, Czech Republic
Sep 14: Zagreb Mocvara, Croatia
Sep 15: Graz Dom Im Berg, Austria
Sep 16: Salzburg Rockhouse, Austri
Sep 17: Aarau KiFF, Switzerland
Sep 18: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany
Sep 19: Frankfurt Zoom, Germany
Sep 21: Leeds Brudenell, UK
Sep 22: Manchester Gorilla, UK
Sep 23: Birmingham O2 Institute 2, UK
Sep 24: Vaureal Le Forum, France
Sep 26: Hannover Musikzentrum, Germany
Sep 27: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden
Sep 28: Stockholm Klubben, Sweden