Leprous release brand new single Golden Prayers

Leprous have released a brand new digital single, Golden Prayers.

The song was not included on the Norwegian band’s 2017 album, Malina.

"It's very exciting for us to finally release Golden Prayers,” say the band. “It was recorded together with the Malina material, but we felt it worked better as a standalone tune than on the actual album. So we saved it until now. Enjoy!"

The band recently announced a European tour with Icelandic outfit Agent Fresco. “We simply can’t wait to go on tour with this package again, visiting lots of great places in Europe!” they said.

Find a list of the tour dates below.

Leprous and Agent Fresco 2018 European tour dates

Sep 03: Nürnberg Hirsch, Germany

Sep 04: Kosice Collosseum, Slovakia

Sep 07: Sofia Mixtape 5, Bulgaria

Sep 08: Athens Fuzz Club, Greece

Sep 12: Bratislava Majestic, Slovakia

Sep 13: Brno Melodka, Czech Republic

Sep 14: Zagreb Mocvara, Croatia

Sep 15: Graz Dom Im Berg, Austria

Sep 16: Salzburg Rockhouse, Austri

Sep 17: Aarau KiFF, Switzerland

Sep 18: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany

Sep 19: Frankfurt Zoom, Germany

Sep 21: Leeds Brudenell, UK

Sep 22: Manchester Gorilla, UK

Sep 23: Birmingham O2 Institute 2, UK

Sep 24: Vaureal Le Forum, France

Sep 26: Hannover Musikzentrum, Germany

Sep 27: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden

Sep 28: Stockholm Klubben, Sweden