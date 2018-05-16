Leprous announce European tour dates

Leprous have announced that they’ll tour across Europe later this year.

The band have lined up the run of 19 dates in support of their latest album Malina, which launched in August last year via InsideOut Music.

They’ll be joined on the road by Icelandic outfit Agent Fresco.

Leprous say in a statement: “After our previous European tour with Agent Fresco, we all agreed that we have to do this again!

“We simply can’t wait to go on tour with this package again, visiting lots of great places in Europe!”

Find a list of the tour dates below.

Leprous and Agent Fresco 2018 European tour dates

Sep 03: Nürnberg Hirsch, Germany

Sep 04: Kosice Collosseum, Slovakia

Sep 07: Sofia Mixtape 5, Bulgaria

Sep 08: Athens Fuzz Club, Greece

Sep 12: Bratislava Majestic, Slovakia

Sep 13: Brno Melodka, Czech Republic

Sep 14: Zagreb Mocvara, Croatia

Sep 15: Graz Dom Im Berg, Austria

Sep 16: Salzburg Rockhouse, Austri

Sep 17: Aarau KiFF, Switzerland

Sep 18: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany

Sep 19: Frankfurt Zoom, Germany

Sep 21: Leeds Brudenell, UK

Sep 22: Manchester Gorilla, UK

Sep 23: Birmingham O2 Institute 2, UK

Sep 24: Vaureal Le Forum, France

Sep 26: Hannover Musikzentrum, Germany

Sep 27: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden

Sep 28: Stockholm Klubben, Sweden