Leprous premiere new video for Stuck

Leprous have launched a video for their new track Stuck.

The promo showcases a radio edit of the song, which will appear on the Norwegian outfit’s upcoming fifth studio album Malina. The follow-up to 2015’s The Congregation will be released on August 25 via InsideOut Music.

The band say: “Stuck is Leprous in a new package! It’s straight to the point, groovy and has probably the guitar and bass sound on the album that we’re most happy with.

“Doing a performance video to enhance the special edit version of this song felt like an obvious choice and the footage captured by director Troll Toftenes supports the dynamics of the music in a great way!”

Leprous released a video for From The Flame last month.

The band have lined up a European tour in support of Malina which gets under way in Copenhagen on August 28. Find a full list of tour dates below, along with the album artwork and tracklist.

Malina is now available for pre-order.

Leprous Malina tracklist

Bonneville Stuck From The Flame Captive Illuminate Leashes Mirage Malina Coma The Weight Of Disaster The Last Milestone

Oct 28: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Oct 29: Hamburg Logo, Germany

Oct 30: Cologne Luxor, Germany

Oct 31: Esch Rockhal, Luxembourg

Nov 01: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands

Nov 02: London The Dome, UK

Nov 03: Dublin Voodoo Lounge, Ireland

Nov 04: Leeds Damnation Festival, UK

Nov 05: Vosselaar Biebob, Belgium

Nov 06: Paris Trabendo, France

Nov 07: Nantes Barakason, France

Nov 08: Bordeaux Rocher Palmer, France

Nov 11: Toulouse Le Metronum, France

Nov 12: Marseille Le Moulin, France

Nov 13: Milan Magnolia, Italy

Nov 14: Lyon CCO Villeurbanne, France

Nov 15: Winterthur Salzhaus, Switzerland

Nov 16: Colmar Grillen, France

Nov 17: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany

Nov 18: Vienna Szene, Austria

Nov 19: Budapest A38, Hungary

Nov 20: Prague Rock Café, Czech Republic

Nov 21: Warsaw Proxima, Poland

Nov 22: Berlin Musik & Freiden, Germany

