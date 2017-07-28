Leprous premiere new video for Stuck

Leprous have launched a video for their new track Stuck.
The promo showcases a radio edit of the song, which will appear on the Norwegian outfit’s upcoming fifth studio album Malina. The follow-up to 2015’s The Congregation will be released on August 25 via InsideOut Music.
The band say: “Stuck is Leprous in a new package! It’s straight to the point, groovy and has probably the guitar and bass sound on the album that we’re most happy with.
“Doing a performance video to enhance the special edit version of this song felt like an obvious choice and the footage captured by director Troll Toftenes supports the dynamics of the music in a great way!”
Leprous released a video for From The Flame last month.
The band have lined up a European tour in support of Malina which gets under way in Copenhagen on August 28. Find a full list of tour dates below, along with the album artwork and tracklist.
Malina is now available for pre-order.
- New Issue Of Prog On Sale Today
- TeamRock Radio returns to the air
- Stone Sour, Halestorm, Epica and more feature on Hammer Goes 90s covers CD
- Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+
Leprous Malina tracklist
- Bonneville
- Stuck
- From The Flame
- Captive
- Illuminate
- Leashes
- Mirage
- Malina
- Coma
- The Weight Of Disaster
- The Last Milestone
Leprous 2017 European tour dates
Oct 28: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark
Oct 29: Hamburg Logo, Germany
Oct 30: Cologne Luxor, Germany
Oct 31: Esch Rockhal, Luxembourg
Nov 01: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands
Nov 02: London The Dome, UK
Nov 03: Dublin Voodoo Lounge, Ireland
Nov 04: Leeds Damnation Festival, UK
Nov 05: Vosselaar Biebob, Belgium
Nov 06: Paris Trabendo, France
Nov 07: Nantes Barakason, France
Nov 08: Bordeaux Rocher Palmer, France
Nov 11: Toulouse Le Metronum, France
Nov 12: Marseille Le Moulin, France
Nov 13: Milan Magnolia, Italy
Nov 14: Lyon CCO Villeurbanne, France
Nov 15: Winterthur Salzhaus, Switzerland
Nov 16: Colmar Grillen, France
Nov 17: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany
Nov 18: Vienna Szene, Austria
Nov 19: Budapest A38, Hungary
Nov 20: Prague Rock Café, Czech Republic
Nov 21: Warsaw Proxima, Poland
Nov 22: Berlin Musik & Freiden, Germany