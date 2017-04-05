Lemuria announce UK and Ireland summer tour

Lemuria have announced that they’ll head out on a tour of the UK and Ireland this summer.

The US trio of Sheena Ozzella, Alex Kerns and Adam Vernick have lined up nine dates in total to mark the 10th anniversary of their debut album Get Better.

They’ll play the record in its entirely on the tour, along with a selection of “carefully-picked” tracks that span their career.

Kerns’ father died prior to Get Better’s release – and he says it had a major influence on his lyrics at the time.

He adds: “After a funeral fiasco and during a climax of grief, we began writing Get Better. An album title with a few meanings to me, but mostly it was elemental for me to simply get better.

“I wrote it on my snare and two tom drums. GET. BET. TER. An imaginary coach to remind me to move forward and never let myself be finished with the craft.

“I’ve been revisiting the album hearing a decade old reflection of myself talking back to me with monumental indifference. I remember that me. I’m still that me sometimes, just not so hard panned. I was so different then, and I’ll be so different again.

“Listening back I find a sanctuary, a place where nothing is permanent, where feelings are tempered with time and glass becomes sand.”

He continues: “Now that you know the setting, it may give some of the lyrics more clarity. Themes rooted in stress and clouded with numbness simultaneously.

“Time might not expire the feelings the decade old songs document, but it provides proof of your ability to pivot.”

Tickets for the tour will go on sale from 10am on Friday, while a reissue of Get Better is currently in the works. Find a list of live dates below.

Jul 05: Southampton Joiners, UK

Jul 06: London Borderline, UK

Jul 07: Bristol Exchange, UK

Jul 10: Brimingham Sunflower Lounge, UK

Jul 11: Manchester Star And Garter, UK

Jul 12: Glasgow 13th Note, UK

Jul 13: Leeds Headrow House, UK

Jul 14: Nottingham Red Rooms, UK

Jul 15: Dublin Whelans, Ireland