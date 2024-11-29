Call The Mandalorian and tell him I have his Lego Razor Crest starship… and I got it with $184 off its market value

I waited until all three seasons of The Mandalorian were on Disney+ before buckling in and travelling to the stars alongside Mando and Baby Yoda. Yes, I devoured all 24 episodes in less than 12 Parsecs and loved every second of it - the story, the visuals, the high-action set pieces - and especially Mando’s bruised and battered starship, The Razor Crest.

So I was delighted to see that the Lego Razor Crest had been heavily discounted in the US, with Amazon taking an ion cannon to the price and blasting 31% off the RRP - taking it down from $599.99 to $415.99 for Black Friday.

Lego The Razor Crest: was US$599.99 now US$415.99 at Amazon This 6187 Lego reproduction of Mando's fabulous Razor Crest star ship has $184 off this Black Friday, making it an ideal time to snap one up. It's packed with detail and it even comes with a bunch of minifigures including The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda. Price check: Lego $599.99

The Razor Crest is made up from a whopping 6187 Lego bricks and once completed, will look amazing in your Lego Star Wars collection. Sure, it may not be quite as famous as the Millennium Falcon, but in my mind, it’s up there with the best ship designs in the Star Wars galaxy.

The level of detail is outstanding and would even make a Hutt sit up and take notice. It features sleeping quarters, hatches, the famous cockpit - and a carbon-freezing chamber, which no self-respecting bounty hunter should leave orbit without!

The top can be lifted off the finished model so you can gaze at the detailed interior - and the Lego set comes with mini-figures of The Madalorian, Baby Yoda (I refuse to call him Grogu) complete with his hoverpram, Mythrol, Kulil and a two-legged Burrg. Awesome.

