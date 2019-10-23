Led Zeppelin celebrate Led Zep II in latest history video

The eighth episode in Led Zeppelin’s history series has been released. It focuses on the last few months of 1969, as the band wrap up a US tour and prepare for the launch of their second album. Led Zeppelin II was released on October 22, 1969.

The first clip in the series dwelled on the recording of Zeppelin's debut album the previous year, and featured live footage of the band and facts and figures behind the album.

Part two was launched back in May and examined how The New Yardbirds became Lead Zeppelin, to eventually becoming Led Zeppelin.

The third part looked back at the band’s first-ever US tour, while part four took fans behind the scenes as Zeppelin began working on the classics Whole Lotta Love and What Is And What Should Never Be.

The fifth episide, which was backed by I Can’t Quit You Baby, reflected on the band’s North American tour as they continued the writing process behind Led Zeppelin II.

The sixth episode focuses on Led Zeppelin leaving New York and returning home for shows in Birmingham, Bristol and Newcastle, before two performances at London’s Royal Albert Hall, while the seventh part coincides with Neil Armstrong's historic moonwalk.

Find the new video along with the seven previous episodes below.

Earlier this month, Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant announced the release of the Digging Deep with Robert Plant singles box set, a collection of releases timed coincide with the second series of the Digging Deep With Robert Plant podcast.