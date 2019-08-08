Led Zeppelin's history series continues with episode no.5

The fifth episode of Led Zeppelin’s history series has been released.

The first episode focused on the recording of the band’s self-titled debut album in September 1968 at London’s Olympic Studios and featured live footage of the band and facts and figures behind the album, which would eventually see the light of day in 1969.

Part two arrived back in May and examined how The New Yardbirds became Lead Zeppelin, to eventually becoming Led Zeppelin.

The third part looked back at the band’s first-ever US tour, while part four took fans back to 1969 when Zeppelin began working on the tracks Whole Lotta Love and What Is And What Should Never Be.

The fifth instalment, which is backed with I Can’t Quit You Baby, looks back as the band continued to storm North America as they continued the writing process behind Led Zeppelin II.

Check out the new video along with the four previous episodes below.

The video series is part of the ongoing celebrations to mark the 50th anniversary of the band.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Zeppelin has received support from 123 artists in the Stairway To Heaven copyright case.