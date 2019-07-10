Take a trip back to 1969 with Led Zeppelin in the latest episode in their history series

Part four of the video series charting Led Zeppelin’s history has been released.

The first episode focused on the recording of the band’s self-titled debut album in September 1968 at London’s Olympic Studios and featured live footage of the band and facts and figures behind the album, which would see the light of day in 1969.

Part two arrived in May and examined how The New Yardbirds became Lead Zeppelin, to eventually becoming Led Zeppelin.

The third part looked back at the band’s first-ever US tour, with part four taking fans back to 1969 when Zeppelin began working on the tracks Whole Lotta Love and What Is And What Should Never Be which would go on to appear on Led Zeppelin II.

Check out the new video along with the three previous episodes below.

The video series is part of the ongoing celebrations to mark the 50th anniversary of the band.