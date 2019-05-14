Watch part 2 of video series charting Led Zeppelin’s history

Last month, the first part of a video series charting the history of Led Zeppelin was released.

It concentrated on the recording of the band’s self-titled debut album in September 1968 at London’s Olympic Studios and featured live footage of the band and facts and figures behind the album, which would see the light of day in 1969.

The second part has now been launched and examines how The New Yardbirds became Lead Zeppelin, to eventually becoming Led Zeppelin.

Watch the clip below.

The video series has been released to coincide with the 50th anniversary of Led Zep, which will also include a forthcoming documentary about the band.

The project is being helmed by Bernard MacMahon and will focus on their early days through to 1970, when Led Zeppelin II ousted the Beatles’ Abbey Road from the top of the US charts.

The film has been written by MacMahon and Allison McGourty, who will also handle production duties alongside Duke Erikson and Ged Doherty. Dan Gitlin will be the project’s editor, while Nicholas Bergh is on sound supervision.