Watch Robert Plant play five Led Zeppelin classics in official pro-shot video

Robert Plant has always been diplomatic in his refusal to entertain the idea of a Led Zeppelin reunion, and he remained noticeably silent when this year's critically acclaimed Becoming Led Zeppelin documentary introduced the band to a new audience.

Nevertheless, Plant has never failed to embrace his old band's catalogue when playing live, and the official video of his set at the Dutch Pinkpop festival in 2014 bears this out. Uploaded to the festival's official YouTube channel at the weekend, it features Plant and his band, the Sensational Space Shifters, performing a nine-song set that includes five Led Zeppelin classics.

Plant opens his set with Babe I'm Gonna Leave You – written by American folk singer Anne Bredon but credited to "Trad arr Page" on Led Zeppelin's first album – and goes on to play covers of Black Dog, Going To California, Ramble On and Whole Lotta Love.

Elsewhere in the set, Plant and his band play Willie Dixon's Spoonful, the Appalachian folk classic Little Maggie, and two of his own solo songs, Funny in My Mind (I Believe I'm Fixin' to Die) (based on Bukka White's Fixin' To Die Blues) and Tin Pan Valley.

Pinkpop's YouTube archive includes sets by Soundgarden, Rage Against The Machine, Lenny Kravitz, Sepultura, Rammstein, Korn, Smashing Pumpkins, Faith No More, Skunk Anansie and many more.

Robert Plant and Suzy Dian will be playing shows in France and Spain next month with Saving Grace Full dates below.

Jul 10: Saint-Malô-du-Bois Festival de Poupet, France

Jul 13: Lucca Summer Festival, Italy

Jul 15: Antibes Theatre Antique Vienne, France

Jul 17: Vienne Theatre Antique, France

Jul 19: Salon-de-Provence Château de l'Empéri, France

Jul 21: Marciac Jazz in Marciac, France

Jul 23: Carcassonne Festival de Carcassonne, France

Jul 26: Granada Palacio De Congresos De Granada, Spain

Jul 28: Valencia Palau de les Arts, Spain

Jul 30: Barcelona Teatro Liceo - Milleni Concert Series, Spain

Tickets are on sale now.