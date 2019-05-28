Robert Plant announces the Digging Deep podcast

Robert Plant has announced a new podcast titled Digging Deep.

The show will see Plant look back at the moments, people and places that have inspired him throughout his career, both with Led Zeppelin and as a solo artist.

The first episode will be released on June 3 through Spotify, iTunes, YouTube, Acast and Deezer.

Plant says: “I’m going to be picking out some songs from here and there along the way, mixing constant shifts in sound and in tension.”

Earlier this month, it was revealed that a new documentary about Led Zeppelin was in the works. The Bernard MacMahon-directed film will chart the band’s early days through to 1970 and will feature new interviews with Plant, Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones, along with archived interviews with John Bonham.

In February, Plant played live in the UK with his new band Saving Grace when they were invited out on the road by Fairport Convention.

Plant’s last studio album was 2017’s Carry Fire and he and The Sensational Space Shifters have several shows planned over the summer and beyond.

Robert Plant 2019 tour dates

Jun 15: Bergen Bergenhus Festival, Norway

Jun 17: Trondheim Solsiden, Norway

Jun 21: Reykjavik Laugadalur, Iceland

Jul 02: Halden Fredriksten Festival, Norway

Sep 17: Philadelphia Mann Centre For The Performing Arts, PA

Sep 20: Nobleville Ruoff Home Mortgage Center, IN

Sep 21: Louisville Kentucky Fair And Expo Center, KY

Sep 23: Clear Lake Surf Ballroom And Museum, IA

Sep 25: Moorhead Bluestem Centre For The Arts, MN

Sep 27: Bonner KettleHouse Amphitheater, MT

Sep 29: Spokane INB Performing Arts Center, WA

Oct 01: Bend Les Schwab Amphitheatre, OR