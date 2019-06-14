Third episode of Led Zeppelin’s history series looks at their first US tour

The third part of the video series charting Led Zeppelin’s history has been released.

The first episode focused on the recording of the band’s self-titled debut album in September 1968 at London’s Olympic Studios and featured live footage of the band and facts and figures behind the album, which would see the light of day in 1969.

Part two arrived last month and examined how The New Yardbirds became Lead Zeppelin, to eventually becoming Led Zeppelin.

The third short clip takes a trip back to December 1968 when the band kicked off their first-ever US tour. It features live footage and explains some of the problems Led Zeppelin experienced at the time.

Watch it below.

The video series is part of the ongoing celebrations to mark the 50th anniversary of Led Zeppelin.

A new documentary is also currently in the works and is being directed by Bernard MacMahon. It'll focus on the band's early days through to 1970, when Led Zeppelin II ousted the Beatles’ Abbey Road from the top of the US charts.