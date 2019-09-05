Led Zeppelin head back to the UK in latest episode in their history series

The sixth episode in Led Zeppelin’s history series has been released.

The first clip focused on the recording of their self-titled debut album in September 1968 at London’s Olympic Studios and featured live footage of the band and facts and figures behind the album, which would eventually see the light of day in 1969.

Part two arrived back in May and examined how The New Yardbirds became Lead Zeppelin, to eventually becoming Led Zeppelin.

The third part looked back at the band’s first-ever US tour, while part four took fans back to 1969 when Zeppelin began working on the tracks Whole Lotta Love and What Is And What Should Never Be.

The fifth instalment, which was backed by I Can’t Quit You Baby, reflected on the band’s North American tour as they continued the writing process behind Led Zeppelin II.

The sixth episode focuses on Led Zeppelin leaving New York and returning home for shows in Birmingham, Bristol and Newcastle, before two performances at London’s Royal Albert Hall. The video features How Many More Times from their self-titled debut album.

Find the new video along with the five previous episodes below.

Meanwhile, Genesis Publications have announced that they’ll release Jimmy Page: The Anthology in December which will be limited to 2500 numbered copies.

The synopsis reads: “The Anthology documents Page's remarkable musical journey from listening to blues records with childhood friend Jeff Beck, to performing on TV in a Skiffle band; from his colossal body of session work in the 60s, through to the Yardbirds and Led Zeppelin, and on to bands such as The Firm, Coverdale & Page and Page & Plant."

Page says: “I’ve really got a lot of time for the way Genesis produce their books, they're really quality items. As someone who's always been interested in having a library themselves, I appreciate fine bookbinding and their whole ethic of what they do and what they're trying to do with a whole catalogue of books.”

Each copy will be signed by Jimmy Page and it’s now available to pre-order.