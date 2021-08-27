Kristoffer Gildenlow releases lyric video for haunting Fleeting Thought

Current Kayak bassist Kristoffer Gildenlow has released a lyric video for his new single, the haunting Fleeting Thought, which you can watch below.

It's taken from his upcoming solo album Let Me Be A Ghost, which will be released through New Joke Music on September 3. The track features Gildenlow's Kayak colleague Marcel Singor on guitar.

"Fleeting Thought is about being ”stuck” in bed and not being able to get out and live your life as usual," Gildenlow explains. "Whether due to a mental or physical illness. The video was meant to be a plain lyric video, but I decided to add some cute animations to emphasise the story and to give you something more to look at while listening to the song.

"The amazing guitar player, and Kayak band mate, Marcel Singor was asked to record the guitar solo on this song. I couldn’t quite reproduce and capture the feel of the one-take, improvised demo-solo I had done for the pre-production. Marcel understood exactly what I was going for and recorded this beautiful solo for me."

Let Me Be A Ghost will be available as a limited Edition double LP, a threefold digipack CD and as a digital download and streaming on all major platforms.

