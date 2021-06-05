Kristoffer Gildenlöw announces new solo album, Let Me Be A Ghost

Kristoffer Gildenlöw's new album Let Me Be A Ghost is to be released on September 3 via New Joke. It's the former Pain Of Salvation bassist's darkest musical journey so far and lyrically explores contrasting themes bout giving up or carrying on, falling down or standing strong, and choosing between life and death.

On his fourth album, the Swedish musician takes musical inspiration from Pink Floyd, Mike Oldfield, Roger Waters, David Sylvian and Blackfield. It follows on from RUST (2012), The Rain (2016) and Homebound (2020), and will be available as a limited edition double LP, as well as 14-track Digipak CD and digital download.

In addition to his solo material, Gildenlöw can also be heard on Kayak's latest album, Out of This World, which is out now via InsideOut

Let Me Be A Ghost tracklisting

Let Me Be A Ghost pt. I

The Wind

Blame It All On Me

Falling, Floating, Sinking

Fleeting Thought

Fade Away

Don’t

Lean On Me

Let Me Be A Ghost pt. II

Still Enough

Where I Ought To Be

Let Me Be A Ghost pt. III

Look At Me Now