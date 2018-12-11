Creedence Clearwater Revival unveil new Have You Ever Seen The Rain video

Craft Recordings have released the second of two films to commemorate Creedence Clearwater Revival's 50th anniversary.

Following the launch of the first ever video for Fortunate Son in June, the label have released a clip that provides a new spin on the classic Have You Ever Seen The Rain.

"Have You Ever Seen The Rain conveys a wholly different dimension of Creedence Clearwater Revival's enduring relevance separate from politics or American traditions, something more personal and eternally youthful," say the film's makers. "Filmed in 'Big Sky Country' Montana, the project pays tribute to nostalgia, friendship and adventure."

"I knew I wanted to tell a coming-of-age story," says director Laurence Jacobs. "Something distinctly real that encapsulated identity. Not teenage years, but specifically your early 20s when you're still growing and trying to become someone." The result is a story that captures early adulthood's wild rush of nostalgia and freedom, mixed with heartbreak and melancholy-emotions of which the song is emblematic.

"My writing partner [Luke Klompien] and I developed this story about three best friends hanging in Montana until one of them moves away. The whole experience was so meaningful. Our crew poured so much love into this thing, and we worked with wonderful Montanans who just opened their doors and wanted to be a part of the experience."

The video launch coincides with the release of Creedence Clearwater Revival's The Studio Albums Collection (Half-Speed Masters), a box set due to be released in The UK this Friday.

The seven disc set contains each of the band's seven studio albums. Each title has been mastered at half-speed at Abbey Road Studios and comes wrapped in a tip-on sleeve. The package is completed by an 80-page book featuring photos from the Creedence archive, reproductions of band ephemera, and new sleeve notes from journalist Roy Trakin.