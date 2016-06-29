Kingcrow unveil If Only video

Kingcrow have released a music video for their song If Only.

The track is taken from their latest album, Eidos. It follow’s last year’s promo launch for The Moth.

On Eidos, the band say: “Musically, it sees the band exploring new territories and pushing the extremes of its sonic soundscape, with a darker atmosphere and a more progressive attitude.

“Eidos will open the doorway for what lies in wait for them.”

Meanwhile, Kingcrow announced last month that “50%” of their next album is already finished.

