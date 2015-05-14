Kingcrow launch The Moth video

Kingcrow have premiered their video for The Moth with Prog.

It’s taken from the Italian outfit’s sixth album Eidos, to be released on June 23 via Sensory Records.

Vocalist Diego Marchesi tells Prog: “The Moth seemed the obvious choice for first single. It’s short, busy and catchy, and shows also some new ingredients to our sound.”

The band were inspired to contact Radiohead collaborator Gaston Vinas after they saw his video for 2+2=5. Marchesi says: “I told Gaston how much I appreciated his art. He wrote back that he loved Kingcrow – and that’s how it started.

“I gave him some input about the album concept, the artwork and the lyrics, and he came out with another brilliant piece of art.”

Kingcrow will announce tour dates in the near future.

Eidos tracklist