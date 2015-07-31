Kingcrow: Eidos

Next year, Kingcrow will whip out the party poppers and hit the champagne as they celebrate their big 2-0. It’s no mean feat to reach that milestone in an era when punters are more likely to shell out a few quid for a tepid coffee than songs of finely crafted art, but it’s fair to say the Italian sextet haven’t quite matched the level of international success of those who influence them.

In terms of pace, this album seems to ebb away slightly in its second half, like the gushing stream of a waterfall gradually easing to its estuary and into the sea. However, that’s just a minor quibble on an adept record that reveals why Kingcrow’s career has lasted quite so long, and their fanbase has accrued. It’s been almost 20 years now, but with vocalist Marchesi fully settled in after joining in 2009, it seems this band are now realising their true identity.