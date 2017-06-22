KingBathmat announce new album Dark Days

KingBathmat have announced that they will release their first album in four years later this month.

It’s titled Dark Days and it will launch on June 30 via Stereo Head Records through Bandcamp and comes after John Bassett has been concentrating on his Arcade Messiah project over the last few years.

He’s joined in the lineup by drummer Bernie Smirnoff, with the album tracks initially conceived in 2016 as a two-piece side project.

Bassett says: “It’s a darker, heavier album, but still with the melodic style that runs through most of the KingBathmat back catalogue.

“It wasn’t initially in my plans to make another KingBathmat record, but these songs just had that KingBathmat feel to them. Over the last few years I’ve had numerous messages asking for another KingBathmat album, so I thought, ‘why not?’

“If the response is favourable this might be the start to a number of mini KingBathmat albums.”

To mark the announcement, the duo have released a short album teaser which can be listened to below.

KingBathmat Dark Days tracklist

Dark Days ‘Tis Pity She’s A Whore Magnet To Pain Feathers Nihilist

KingBathmat: Overcoming The Monster

Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+