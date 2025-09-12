“If they were Dungeons & Dragons characters, their alignment would be Chaotic Good, breaking all the rules with the best of intentions”: Between The Buried And Me’s The Blue Nowhere breaks for no one

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

Prog metal, showtunes and a level of absurdity that may well exceed the recommended daily dose can all be found within Between The Buried And Me’s 11th studio album.

The Blue Nowhere finds them trimmed down to a four-piece, after rhythm guitarist Dustie Waring was ejected when sexual misconduct allegations emerged. However, they haven’t slimmed their sound, and come across as musically diverse as they’ve ever been.

If BTBAM were Advanced Dungeons & Dragons characters, their alignment would be Chaotic Good, wilfully breaking all the rules with the best of intentions.Progressive metalcore remains at their foundation, with growled vocals and heavy guitars recurring throughout the album.

But there’s much more going on. The title track displays a pop sensibility as it explores yacht rock territory with clean, bright guitar tones and an uplifting, anthemic chorus melody.

There’s an 80s undercurrent that periodically bubbles up to the surface, from the synths that introduce Beautifully Human to the funky feel of Things We Tell Ourselves In The Dark. The latter articulates their malleable mindset, moving between aggression, playfulness and that slinky, shiny retro vibe.

God Terror, Absent Thereafter and Slow Paranoia foreground BTBAM’s heavier side. God Terror is all abrasive guitars and distorted vocals – perhaps the least accessible tune here – and while Absent Thereafter starts in the same arena, they throw in fusion and even an excursion into some country guitar-picking from Paul Waggoner.

In its heaviest moments, Door #3 exudes manic energy with blast beats and frantic riffing, but then makes a hairpin turn into a flamenco section with nary a warning of what lies ahead for the listener, deftly demonstrating just what makes the band so adventurous.

There’s something of Frank Zappa’s appreciation for musical absurdism in their proclivity for cramming wildly contrasting ideas together. Mirador Uncoil offers wonky carnival music that recalls a Danny Elfman film score, which leads straight into the furious metal onslaught of Psychomanteum.

Just when it seems like they’re filling every bar to the brim with a deluge of notes, they’ll ease back, slow down and let the melody take centre-stage. Slow Paranoia adopts the same modus operandi; switching from chops-busting look-ma-no-hands workouts to a burlesque, showtune feel.

BTBAM’s attention deficit approach may confound those who prefer gentler transitions in sound and style, but The Blue Nowhere brakes for no one. Buckle up and cling on tight.

The Blue Nowhere is on sale now via InsideOut.