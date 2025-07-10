Rejoice! King Crimson are currently recording their first album in more than two decades

King Crimson guitarist and singer Jakko Jakszyk has revealed that the band are currently working on a new album, their first since 2003's The Power to Believe.

Speaking with Goldmine, Jakszyk is asked about joining King Crimson in 2013, a decade after he'd founded the 21st Century Schizoid Band to perform Crimson songs alongside band alumni Ian McDonald, Mel Collins, Peter Giles and Michael Giles.

"It was an amazing thing to have done, and in a way, part of it's still happening," says Jakszyk. "As we speak, we're doing a King Crimson studio album.

"When that will come out and what format or how – that's beyond my brief. But yeah, we've been doing it piecemeal, and then a couple of months ago, the management said, 'Can we?' So, yeah. I've been recording that with a view to it coming out in some format at some point. But who knows when?"

He goes on to confirm that the lineup of musicians on the album will be the same as that which completed King Crimson's final tour in 2021, namely Jakszyk, band leader and guitarist Robert Fripp, bassist Tony Levin, saxophonist Mel Collins and drummers Pat Mastelotto, Gavin Harrison and Jeremy Stacey.

Jakszyk also confirms that his 2011 solo album A Scarcity of Miracles – which featured Fripp, Levin, Collins and Harrison and has been unavailable for some time – is to be reissued.

"There's a version of it that's about to come out with loads and loads of extra stuff," he says. "Because of the nature of how we made that record, there's lots of improvisation and seriously alternate versions of things that we didn't release."

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Jakko Jakszyk's new solo album, Son of Glen, is out now.