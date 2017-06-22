Robert John Godfrey to join The Enid for his 70th birthday

Robert John Godfrey has announced that he’ll return to the stage with The Enid for a one-off show to mark his 70th birthday.

Last year, Godfrey took a step back from touring with the band he founded – but will play with them once again at London’s Union Chapel on August 5 where they’ll play rare performances of classic instrumental tracks.

Godfrey says: “On Saturday, August 5, I will be joining forces with The Enid for a special concert at London’s wonderful Union Chapel to celebrate my 70th birthday with all my friends, past present and future. I do hope that you will come.”

Godfrey will be joined on stage by guitarist Jason Ducker, keyboardist Zachary Bullock, drummer and percussionist Dominic Tofield and special guest Nic Willes on bass and percussion.

He’s also announced the setlist for the evening, which can be found below.

Last September, vocalist Joe Payne, guitarist Max Read and drummer Dave Storey left the band.

Godfrey said at the time: “Big seismic events, such as those which have been going on within The Enid, always lead to changes in the landscape. These destructive upheavals are just a reflection of life itself. There is always a future in the aftermath and the unexpected nearly always happens.

“Dominic was due to take over from Dave at the end of the year. Unfortunately Dave’s planned hip operation was rescheduled, leaving him unable to do the gigs planned. Dom Tofield is now The Enid’s drummer.

“Max has decided to follow my example and step down from appearing on stage with the band.

“My personal goal is to help The Enid find the next generation of music fans who are passionate about change and could relate to The Enid as it goes forward with its plans.”

Tickets are available direct from the venue.

The Performance

The Sun (special arrangement for piano)

Judgement

In The Region Of The Summer Stars

Humoresque (Touch Me)

Spring

The Lovers

Music From Homily plus Improvisation

Interval

Chaldean Crossing

Sheets Of Blue

Childe Roland

Ondine

Mayday Galliard

Fand

Jerusalem (Audience participation essential)

Wild Thing

The Enid: Life After Robert John Godfrey