King 810 release Alpha & Omega video

King 810 have released a video for their track Alpha & Omega.

The song features on the band’s upcoming album La Petite Mort Or A Conversation With God, which was produced by the band along with Josh Schroeder and Justyn Pilbrow.

The launch of Alpha & Omega follows the band’s videos for I Ain’t Goin’ Back Again and The Last Supper.

The follow-up to 2014’s Memoirs Of A Murderer is described as an “inspired, holistic body of work that marks a profound evolutionary leap for the restless, driven souls of King 810.

“The title itself is a reference to the duel themes of the records – the real life violence and despair of Flint that fuels frontman David Gunn’s narrative and secondly, the steady desensitisation and terminal closing down of the human spirit experienced when confronted with those real life conditions.

“Entwined around that conceptual core is an omnipresent haze of dark sexuality and desperation that provides La Petite Mort Or A Conversation With God with some of its most unnerving moments.”

La Petite Mort Or A Conversation With God is set for release on September 16 via Roadrunner Records and is available for pre-order.

La Petite Mort Or A Conversation With God cover art

King 810: La Petite Mort Or A Conversation With God tracklist

Heavy Lies The Crown Alpha & Omega Give My People Back Vendettas Black Swan The Trauma Model La Petite Mort I Ain’t Goin Back Again War Time – featuring Trick Trick Life’s Not Enough Me & Maxine Wolves Run Together A Conversation With God

King 810: Welcome To Hell